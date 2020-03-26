Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,367 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Lamb Weston worth $100,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,390,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LW. Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

Shares of LW stock opened at $56.33 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

