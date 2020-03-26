Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the February 27th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of SC stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,577 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,576,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Bank of SC at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of SC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of BKSC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,275. The firm has a market cap of $71.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Bank of SC has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 14.77%.

Bank of SC Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

