BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Position Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,347,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,406 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.58% of BankUnited worth $158,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU opened at $18.25 on Thursday. BankUnited has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $37.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

