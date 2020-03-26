Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.69. Banner has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $60.21.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $139.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. Banner had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Banner will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.