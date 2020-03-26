Barclays Cuts Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $79.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $104.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DUK. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

DUK stock traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.23. 260,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,156,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.20. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 96,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Duke Energy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after buying an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

