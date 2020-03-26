Barclays Cuts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $42.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s previous close.

FE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $3.25 on Thursday, reaching $38.75. 619,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,749,971. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

