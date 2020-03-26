Barclays Cuts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $79.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $103.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.22% from the stock’s previous close.

PNW has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.83. 475,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,082. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.22. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,448.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

