Barclays Lowers Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $76.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Shares of A stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,389. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.67. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,889.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,402 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3,222.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,461,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

