Barclays Lowers Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $154.00

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,359. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.08. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $179.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,633.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,186,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 192,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

