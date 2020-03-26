Barclays Lowers InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $36.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 51.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INMD. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

NASDAQ:INMD traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.71. 1,224,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82. InMode has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $58.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The healthcare company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. InMode had a return on equity of 52.38% and a net margin of 39.10%. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

