Barclays Lowers Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Price Target to $54.00

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close.

XEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL traded up $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $57.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,824. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.08. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Bainco International Investors grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 97,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.