Barclays Trims Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Target Price to $65.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.91.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.15. The company had a trading volume of 46,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ameren has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.84.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 1,224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,695,000 after buying an additional 3,114,736 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 338,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

