Barclays Trims CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Target Price to $51.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $67.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $4.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.69. 1,058,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,046,449. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

