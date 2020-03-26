Barclays Trims Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Target Price to $74.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $93.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D traded up $5.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.42. 162,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199,238. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.