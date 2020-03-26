Barclays Trims Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Target Price to $43.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.50. 1,816,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,975. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,506,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 5,553.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,008,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,440 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 689.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,778,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,457 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,334,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,907,000 after acquiring an additional 847,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,445,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,481,000 after acquiring an additional 787,819 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

