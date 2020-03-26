Barclays Trims JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Target Price to $16.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.47% from the company’s previous close.

JBLU has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

JBLU stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 766,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,223,674. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $189,571.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,413 shares of company stock worth $388,329. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 475.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

