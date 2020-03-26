Barclays Trims Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Target Price to $10.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 32.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. 448,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,670. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $85,904.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,362,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,688,000 after buying an additional 43,571 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.