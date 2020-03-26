Barclays Trims Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Target Price to $93.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s current price.

DGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $9.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.75. 1,714,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,030. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

