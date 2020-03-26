Barclays Trims Southern (NYSE:SO) Target Price to $52.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised their target price on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE:SO traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,431,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,195,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74. Southern has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,827 shares of company stock worth $8,305,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.