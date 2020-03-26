Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Barnes Group stock opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. Barnes Group has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $68.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

