Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,412 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Barnes Group worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Barnes Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.82.

Barnes Group stock opened at $37.39 on Thursday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

