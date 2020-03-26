Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.95.

Separately, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 24,262,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,251,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.36 and a beta of -0.27. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 40.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

