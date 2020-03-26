Barrington Research Cuts Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Price Target to $70.00

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

NYSE:DLB traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.89. The stock had a trading volume of 108,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,209. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.08.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 43,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $2,969,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,016 shares of company stock worth $14,160,950. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,162,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,067,000 after acquiring an additional 89,818 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,261,000 after purchasing an additional 299,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Frank Co boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 304,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 63,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

