Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €45.00 ($52.33) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €58.12 ($67.58).

Basf stock traded up €0.23 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €42.84 ($49.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,314,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a 12-month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.97.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

