Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €66.00 by Warburg Research

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective by Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €81.39 ($94.64).

FRA:BAYN traded down €1.07 ($1.24) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €50.62 ($58.86). The company had a trading volume of 2,504,754 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €64.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €68.41. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

