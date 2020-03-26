Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Firstegy

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks.com reports.

BTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.33.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTE stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.39 million, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $337.84 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Baytex Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 208,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Baytex Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 174,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. 24.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.