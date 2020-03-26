BCJ Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,702 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 162,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,580,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,228,000 after buying an additional 261,777 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $151.30 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $159.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

