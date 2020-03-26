BCJ Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 49,798 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $645,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,399,000.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

