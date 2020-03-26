BCJ Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BCJ Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,358,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $118,535,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $247.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

