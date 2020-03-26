BCJ Capital Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

BCJ Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up 0.3% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BCJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $282,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $177.53 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $155.91 and a one year high of $232.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.13.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

