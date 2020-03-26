BCJ Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,507,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,931 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,072,000 after purchasing an additional 458,592 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 993,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,603,000 after purchasing an additional 93,372 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 801,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after purchasing an additional 233,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 722,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,868,000 after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares in the last quarter.

IGIB stock opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.93. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43.

