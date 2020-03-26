BCJ Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BCJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,232 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 425.5% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

