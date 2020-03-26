BCJ Capital Management LLC Sells 4,840 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

BCJ Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 171,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 110,973 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.86. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

