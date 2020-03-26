BCJ Capital Management LLC Sells 6,422 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

BCJ Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,300,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

