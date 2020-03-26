BCJ Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

BCJ Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,767 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 0.4% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 435,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,054,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,565.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 186,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 175,165 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 78,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.33. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.