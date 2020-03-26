Beam Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00004030 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Beam has a total market capitalization of $15.85 million and approximately $95.04 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004189 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 58,151,160 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.