BeatzCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $14.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $241,160.43 and approximately $14.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000156 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000096 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004236 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 372.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,438,201,802 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

