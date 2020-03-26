Beaxy Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Beaxy has traded 59.2% lower against the dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $1,210.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000674 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.05 or 0.04472290 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00063558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036968 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015074 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010813 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,609,528 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.