Beazley (LON:BEZ) PT Lowered to GBX 440 at Goldman Sachs Group

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 555 ($7.30) to GBX 440 ($5.79) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s current price.

BEZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Beazley to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 616 ($8.10) to GBX 611 ($8.04) in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, March 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beazley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 582.70 ($7.67).

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 389.20 ($5.12) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 509.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 552.96. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 294.20 ($3.87) and a one year high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total value of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96). Also, insider Sally Lake acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($32,359.91).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

