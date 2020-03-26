Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $21,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,201,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $870,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,680 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,689,000 after buying an additional 568,366 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $147,349,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after buying an additional 528,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 116,501.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 504,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,313,000 after purchasing an additional 504,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $203.60 on Thursday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,208 shares of company stock valued at $30,137,672. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

