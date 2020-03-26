Belden (NYSE:BDC) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BDC. ValuEngine upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Longbow Research raised Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48. Belden has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $62.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.73 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Belden will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Belden by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Belden by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Belden by 23.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $1,100,000.

Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

