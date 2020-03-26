Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the February 27th total of 94,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,961 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 299,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,564. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

