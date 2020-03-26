Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock opened at $129.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.92 and a 200 day moving average of $170.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.