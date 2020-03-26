Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 2,185 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Paypal stock opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

