Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of PBA opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 95.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

