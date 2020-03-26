Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) and Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Head to Head Contrast

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) and Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Benefytt Technologies alerts:

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and Erie Indemnity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefytt Technologies 7.76% 46.13% 9.58% Erie Indemnity 12.79% 29.27% 16.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.3% of Erie Indemnity shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Benefytt Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.9% of Erie Indemnity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and Erie Indemnity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million 0.69 $29.61 million $3.53 5.64 Erie Indemnity $2.48 billion 2.69 $316.82 million $6.06 23.78

Erie Indemnity has higher revenue and earnings than Benefytt Technologies. Benefytt Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Erie Indemnity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Benefytt Technologies has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erie Indemnity has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Benefytt Technologies and Erie Indemnity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefytt Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Erie Indemnity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Erie Indemnity beats Benefytt Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services. Erie Indemnity Company was founded in 1925 and is based in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Benefytt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefytt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.