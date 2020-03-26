Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €2.50 Price Target

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) received a €2.50 ($2.91) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

BBVA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.45 ($6.34) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.85 ($5.64).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 12 month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

