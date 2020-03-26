Berenberg Bank Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €23.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €23.00 ($26.74) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 23.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BNP. Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €51.34 ($59.69).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €30.15 ($35.06) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €42.36 and its 200 day moving average is €47.03. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.