Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) a €208.00 Price Target

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) has been assigned a €208.00 ($241.86) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SRT3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €177.00 ($205.81).

SRT3 traded up €7.20 ($8.37) on Thursday, reaching €215.80 ($250.93). 97,459 shares of the company traded hands. Sartorius has a one year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a one year high of €124.70 ($145.00). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €214.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €192.86.

Sartorius Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

