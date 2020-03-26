Berenberg Bank Cuts Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Price Target to GBX 1,325

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,325 ($17.43) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,315 ($17.30) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of HILS opened at GBX 1,068 ($14.05) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.51 million and a PE ratio of 17.57. Hill & Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,049 ($13.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,534 ($20.18). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,361.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,354.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products – Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products – Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

